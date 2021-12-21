Top UK Court To Eye Disproportionate Confiscation Orders

By Richard Crump (December 21, 2021, 2:00 PM GMT) -- The U.K. Supreme Court has granted permission for prosecutors to challenge an appellate decision quashing a confiscation order against a charity boss convicted of fraud, in a case that will weigh the point at which it becomes disproportionate to force a defendant to pay up. The Director of Public Prosecutions is seeking to overturn a Court of Appeal ruling that found it was not proportionate to confiscate the earnings of the chief executive of a hospice who made dishonest statements about his qualifications and experience when he was appointed. The highest court gave the go-ahead on Monday. Jon Andrewes, who was...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS