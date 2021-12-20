Del. Courts Tweaking Operations Amid Spike In COVID Cases

By Rose Krebs (December 20, 2021, 3:50 PM EST) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge has suspended in-person attendance at hearings amid a rise in COVID-19 cases and concerns about the omicron variant, as the state's chief justice is recommending the temporary postponement of trials that can't be held remotely. On Friday, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher S. Sontchi announced that, "due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases and uncertainty as to the impact of the omicron variant, until further notice all hearings" before him will be "held entirely" via teleconferencing. "In-person attendance will not be permitted," the announcement said, adding, "for the avoidance of doubt, all testimony will be via Zoom,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS