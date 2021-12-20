New Vision Asks Fed. Circ. For Boundaries In Arthrex Remand

By Britain Eakin (December 20, 2021, 9:24 PM EST) -- New Vision Gaming & Development Inc. has asked the Federal Circuit to reconsider its Dec. 3 order remanding two Patent Trial and Appeal Board decisions so that it can request rehearing by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office director under the new Arthrex process. In a motion filed Friday, card game developer New Vision, which had two of its patents invalidated by SG Gaming Inc. in covered business method reviews in June 2019, said the USPTO should be required to set up the Arthrex process with formal notice and comment rulemaking. It also argued the agency needs to be more transparent...

