Baker McKenzie Adds Former Associate As Partner

By Jack Rodgers (December 21, 2021, 3:00 PM EST) -- Baker McKenzie has added a partner to its North America international commercial practice in Washington, D.C., the firm announced Monday. Meredith DeMent rejoins the firm in its customs and trade-focused practice after two years with Sidley Austin LLP, according to her LinkedIn profile. In 2013, DeMent joined Baker McKenzie as an associate and worked for the firm for a little over six years, according to her LinkedIn profile. DeMent works to help clients navigate tariff classifications, free trade agreements, customs valuations and other trade enforcement actions, the firm said. She has prior experience working with international trade due diligence clients, mergers...

