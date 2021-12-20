Albright's Caseload Prompts Court Admin To Eye WDTX Policy

By Dani Kass (December 20, 2021, 7:31 PM EST) -- The Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts' Judicial Conference will review whether Western District of Texas policy needs to change to stop litigants from picking Judge Alan Albright to oversee their cases, as opposed to a randomly assigned judge. The office's director, Judge Roslynn R. Mauskopf of the Eastern District of New York, on Wednesday issued a response to a pair of U.S. senators who brought these concerns to Chief Justice John Roberts — the conference's presiding officer — in November. Judge Mauskopf promised a review of the district's policies. The major concern raised by U.S. Sens Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS