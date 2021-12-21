Lessons From IRS For A New HMRC Whistleblowing Model

By Andrew Park (December 21, 2021, 2:12 PM EST) -- Paid rewards for whistleblowing to law enforcement bodies in the U.K. are a modest affair — as the latest information from HM Revenue & Customs shows. HMRC protocols are still derived from the National Police Chiefs Council policy, which informs the U.K.'s law enforcement agencies as a whole — notwithstanding the huge cash harvests that whistleblowing to HMRC can directly reap for HM Treasury. It begs the question whether the public interest would be better served in allowing the U.K.'s tax enforcers to offer larger and more certain cash incentives to people blowing the whistle on tax misdemeanors. The equivalent information...

