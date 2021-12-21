Md. Agency Must Face Gay, HIV-Positive Ex-Worker's Bias Suit

By Rachel Stone (December 21, 2021, 3:52 PM EST) -- A gay, HIV-positive former Maryland agency employee can pursue a suit claiming he faced prying questions because of his sexual orientation and was fired for seeking medical accommodations, a federal court ruled, rejecting the agency's argument that the claims weren't timely. In his Friday order simultaneously ruling on the Maryland Department of Human Services' bid to dismiss George Connelly's first amended complaint and Connelly's concurrent bid to amend his complaint a second time, which the DHS also opposed, U.S. District Judge James Bredar expedited the process by applying the dismissal bid to the second amended complaint. The substance of the judge's...

