Appellate Group Of The Year: Gibson Dunn

By Christopher Cole (January 28, 2022, 2:03 PM EST) -- Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP came out on top in a long-running tug-of-war over media ownership rules that culminated in a U.S. Supreme Court case, scoring a unanimous decision that helped land the firm among Law360's 2021 Appellate Groups of the Year. The firm also successfully led the Roman Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn's legal challenge to then-New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's pandemic restrictions on in-person church attendance in COVID-19 "hot spots" and persuaded a California appeals court to uphold Hewlett-Packard Co.'s $3 billion verdict in a contract battle with Oracle. Mark A. Perry, co-chair of the firm's appellate and constitutional law...

