Bankruptcy Group Of The Year: Milbank

By Rick Archer (January 31, 2022, 2:03 PM EST) -- Milbank LLP steered creditors through the bankruptcies of retailers JCPenney and Guitar Center, helped shareholders of Garrett Motions put together that company's Chapter 11 plan and secured $2 billion in bankruptcy financing for Colombian airline Avianca, earning it a spot as one of Law360's 2021 Bankruptcy Groups of the Year. Milbank closed out 2020 representing Guitar Center in the confirmation of its $1.4 billion Chapter 11 plan and the holders of $2 billion of JCPenney's first-lien debt as its restructuring plan was confirmed. Financial restructuring group leader Dennis Dunne said the JCPenney plan — which involved the unprecedented move in retail...

