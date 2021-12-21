Jackson Lewis Wants Conn. Doc's Defamation Bid Axed

By Sameer Rao (December 21, 2021, 4:49 PM EST) -- National employment-focused law firm Jackson Lewis PC on Monday filed to dismiss a defamation claim brought by a onetime Connecticut-based doctor who lost his job in a sexual assault investigation led by the firm's attorneys. Jackson Lewis' Monday filings in Connecticut's federal district court called Dr. Uchechukwu Egbujo's single claim of defamation both "insufficient" and, if it could be substantiated, involving privileged client-attorney communications. Egbujo's claim came from his late October complaint, in which he alleged that an unnamed pair of Jackson Lewis attorneys had led his ex-employer Norwalk Hospital's investigation of sexual assault allegations made against him while he was...

