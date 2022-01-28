Bankruptcy Group Of The Year: Davis Polk

By Vince Sullivan (January 28, 2022, 2:03 PM EST) -- Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP has deployed a multidisciplinary team of attorneys to deal with historically complex restructuring cases such as Hertz Global's and Purdue Pharma's, earning the firm a series of big wins for its clients and a spot among Law360's 2021 Bankruptcy Groups of the Year. Marshall S. Huebner, the co-head of the restructuring practice, said the way the firm's different practice groups are able to work together on complex representations gives it an edge over its competitors. "The fact that Davis Polk is extraordinarily strong in so many practice areas and operates so seamlessly is one reason we get...

