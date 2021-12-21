NLRB Won't Halt Election At Immigration Law Firm

By Beverly Banks (December 21, 2021, 2:22 PM EST) -- The National Labor Relations Board denied an immigration law firm's and consulting agency's request to stop a mail-ballot election in which legal writers and administrative staff employed by the firm will vote on union representation. In a one-page decision Monday, the NLRB denied Ann Arbor, Michigan-based law firm Hudson PC and its affiliated consulting firm HIPR Pacsoft Technologies' motion to stay a union representation election. The employees will vote on whether to be represented by the United Electrical, Radio & Machine Workers of America. The board said the employer's "request for extraordinary relief is denied." The union filed two petitions in...

