Inventor Asks Fed. Circ. To Revisit Ruling Over USPTO Policy

By Tiffany Hu (December 21, 2021, 4:09 PM EST) -- Computer chip inventor Gilbert Hyatt is asking the full Federal Circuit to take another look at whether the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has a "no patents" policy against Hyatt, saying that the court is the "only appeals court ever" to find that Hyatt's claim that the agency's rule is arbitrary and capricious needed to satisfy the mandamus standard. In a rehearing petition filed Monday, Hyatt said that a three-judge panel erred in November when it summarily affirmed a Virginia federal judge's rejection of Hyatt's accusations that the USPTO had adopted a policy targeting him since 1997. The judge had found...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS