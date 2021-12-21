EU Watchdog Reveals Extent Of Solvency Reporting Breaks

By Martin Croucher (December 21, 2021, 12:23 PM GMT) -- European watchdogs granted breaks to almost 700 insurers for quarterly reporting on capital adequacy levels in the first three months of the year, according to data released by the bloc's insurance super-regulator on Tuesday. The European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority said that the exceptions for reporting under Solvency II requirements were issued on a case-by-case basis by 11 national regulators within the European Economic Area. The breaks, granted to 669 companies in the sector, were not issued as a result of EIOPA taking a softer line during the pandemic. They were issued under an established clause within the 2016 Solvency II...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS