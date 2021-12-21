UBS Appeals French Court's $2B Ruling In Tax Fraud Case

By Todd Buell (December 21, 2021, 11:10 AM EST) -- Swiss bank UBS has challenged a French Court of Appeal's ruling that it engaged in unlawful solicitation and aggravated laundering of the proceeds from tax fraud and is on the hook for nearly €2 billion ($2.2 billion). UBS AG said late Monday that it had appealed to the French Supreme Court the intermediate court's decision to uphold a confiscation order of €1 billion and award civil damages of €800 million to the French state in the long-running tax dispute. While the Court of Appeal agreed with a lower court about those amounts, it drastically reduced the €3.7 billion fine from the...

