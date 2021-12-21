Weil, Fenwick Steer Sanofi's Up To $1.2B Deal For Amunix

By Charlie Innis (December 21, 2021, 2:55 PM EST) -- Sanofi SA, guided by Weil Gotshal & Manges, said Tuesday it plans to buy immuno-oncology company Amunix Pharmaceuticals, led by Fenwick & West, for $1.2 billion including contingency payments to further develop potentially safer medicine for cancer patients. The deal calls for French drugmaker Sanofi to buy the California-based biopharmaceutical company for $1 billion upfront and to pay up to $225 million more later on, depending on whether Amunix reaches certain milestones on its drug development, according to an announcement. Amunix develops T cell engagers and cytokine therapies, which are intended to target tumors in the body. The company aims to...

