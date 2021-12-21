Kellogg Hansen, Quinn Emanuel Boost Bonuses For Top Attys

By Sarah Martinson (December 21, 2021, 4:37 PM EST) -- A slew of firms is matching year-end and one-time special bonus scales set by BigLaw, and some firms, like Kellogg Hansen Todd Figel & Frederick PLLC and Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP, are awarding top associates even higher bonuses, Law360 Pulse learned Tuesday. Washington, D.C.-based litigation firm Kellogg Hansen told attorneys in an internal memo that its paying top associates $400,000 bonuses and giving associates of the four most senior classes $300,000 bonuses, Law360 Pulse confirmed Tuesday. Managing partner Michael Kellogg said in the memo that the firm is "committed to paying above market compensation" and "will substantially exceed the...

