Mintz, Cooley Extend Remote Work As Omicron Spreads

By Sarah Martinson (December 21, 2021, 2:29 PM EST) -- Mintz Levin Cohn Ferris Glovsky and Popeo PC and Cooley LLP have changed their return-to-office plans and are allowing employees to continue remote work as COVID-19 cases rise with the emergence of the omicron variant, Law360 Pulse confirmed Tuesday. Mintz told employees in a memo that it is no longer officially reopening on Jan. 4 and isn't setting a new return-to-office date in the meantime. The firm confirmed that its offices remain open and employees are encouraged to come into the office as needed for their work. Firm managing partner Bob Bodian said in the memo that the firm would update...

