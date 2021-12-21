Michigan Firm Miller Canfield Adds Detroit's Former Chief Atty

By Adrian Cruz (December 21, 2021, 3:52 PM EST) -- Michigan-based Miller Canfield Paddock & Stone PLC has added Detroit's former head attorney as a senior counsel in its employment and labor group, the firm announced. Lawrence García joined Miller Canfield on Monday after spending the past four years working as Detroit's corporation counsel. He told Law360 on Tuesday that he chose to return to private practice with the firm because of its reputation and his familiarity with a number of Miller Canfield's attorneys. "It's the oldest law firm in Michigan, and they have a great reputation for excellence," García said. "I know a lot of people here, and I have...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS