Aker BP Buys Lundin's Norwegian Unit To Create $20.4B Biz

By Benjamin Horney (December 21, 2021, 2:46 PM EST) -- Aker BP ASA has agreed to buy the Norwegian oil and gas unit of Sweden's Lundin Energy AB, in a deal that will result in a single entity with a market capitalization of about $20.4 billion, the companies said Tuesday. Under the terms of the transaction, Aker BP — an exploration and production company owned by BP PLC and investment company Aker ASA — will buy the Norwegian oil and gas unit of Lundin Energy for roughly $2.2 billion in cash and 271.91 million newly issued shares, according to a statement. The companies say the merged entity will be the largest...

