Web3 Biz Multichain Hits $1.2B Valuation With Fresh Funding

By Elise Hansen (December 21, 2021, 3:01 PM EST) -- Multichain, which has developed a protocol to connect different blockchains, said Tuesday it reached a $1.2 billion valuation in a funding round led by Binance Labs. Multichain said it raised $60 million in the latest round, which will go toward growing its teams for research, security and service. Multichain describes itself as a "router protocol for Web3," meaning it can connect different blockchains such as Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, Avalanche and Polygon. "Web3" refers to an internet underpinned by decentralized technology. The company launched as Anyswap in July 2020 but rebranded to Multichain last week, according to Tuesday's announcement. Multichain said...

