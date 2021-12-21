Verrill Dana, Boston's Rackemann Plan New Year's Day Tie-Up

By Brian Dowling (December 21, 2021, 4:23 PM EST) -- New England law firm Verrill Dana LLP plans to combine with Boston's Rackemann Sawyer & Brewster as the clock strikes midnight on New Year's Eve, the firms said Tuesday. The combination, effective Jan. 1, expands Verrill's Boston presence, nearly doubling its headcount in the city to 60 attorneys. The firms, both founded in the middle of the 18th century, will operate together as Verrill. Verrill eyed the deal to benefit from Rackemann's "deep experience" in real estate, trusts and estates and insurance regulatory practices, while Rackemann — the smaller of the two medium-size firms — will capitalize on Verrill's size and...

