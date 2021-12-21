Axon Says New Circuit Split Allows High Court Review Of FTC

By Bryan Koenig (December 21, 2021, 6:34 PM EST) -- Police body camera maker Axon Enterprise Inc. says it finally has the circuit split needed to justify Supreme Court review of its constitutional challenge to the Federal Trade Commission's structure and authority, telling the justices a recent Fifth Circuit decision "removes the only possible objection" to review. The FTC had previously said in the instant case that the Fifth Circuit could create a conflict where "this court's review may be warranted," and Axon argued the appellate court did just that when the judges ruled 9-7 that an accountant can proceed with her claims that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's in-house...

