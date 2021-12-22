Chesapeake Utilities To Promote 6 To Leadership Roles

By Jack Rodgers (December 22, 2021, 3:44 PM EST) -- Chesapeake Utilities Corporation will promote six to corporate leadership roles, including elevating a new chief operating officer, chief development officer and several new vice presidents, the company announced on Monday. Jeffrey Sylvester will become Chesapeake Utilities' COO, while Kevin Webber will become the company's CDO, the firm said. Both were promoted to senior vice president roles in 2019, the firm said in a news release. Chesapeake Utilities will also elevate Michael Galtman to senior vice president and chief accounting officer roles, along with promoting Lindsay Orr to an assistant vice president role, the company said. Orr already serves as the company's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS