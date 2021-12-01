EU Finalizes State Aid Guidelines Focused On Climate Change

By Bryan Koenig (December 21, 2021, 7:48 PM EST) -- European Union competition officials announced on Tuesday the formal adoption of guidelines governing the financial support and other aid that member countries give to climate, environmental and energy projects. The European Commission's top competition official, Executive Vice President Margrethe Vestager, said in prepared remarks that changes in the new guidelines include a wider scope for allowable state aid covering "any technology delivering carbon reductions." It also includes the removal of maximum ceilings on financial support so "aid can cover the full additional cost of a greener investment, over a less green alternative." "All this will ensure that support can respond to...

