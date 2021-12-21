Kraken Says Staked Buy Is One Of Crypto's Largest Deals

By Elise Hansen (December 21, 2021, 4:19 PM EST) -- Kraken said Tuesday it will acquire Latham-guided staking company Staked in a deal the digital-asset platform called one of the largest acquisitions in the cryptocurrency industry to date. While the precise deal terms were not disclosed, it's larger than a previous nine-figure deal Kraken inked in 2019, the announcement said. According to industry research a Kraken representative shared with Law360, the largest acquisition deals in the space to date top $500 million. Wyoming-headquartered Kraken said the deal will augment its own staking services. Staked focuses on the "proof of stake" method of verifying digital-asset transactions. Under a proof-of-stake mechanism, users commit...

