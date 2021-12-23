The Most-Read Securities Law360 Guest Articles Of 2021

Law360 (December 23, 2021, 5:48 PM EST) -- (iStock.com/ablokhin) A number of new issues in the securities landscape piqued Law360 reader interest this year, including shifting regulatory priorities under the Biden administration; the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's case challenging the status of Ripple Labs' XRP token; new issues facing special-purpose acquisition companies; and how the growing nonfungible token space will interact with existing law. May 5 SEC Should Drop Litigation Over Ripple's XRP Token The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission should settle or withdraw its allegations that Ripple Labs' XRP is an unregistered security, and focus on creating new rules for securities registration that account for the unique dynamics of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS