EPO Appeal Board Affirms Only Humans Can Be Inventors

By Dani Kass (December 21, 2021, 8:30 PM EST) -- The board that oversees European Patent Office appeals said on Tuesday that only humans can be listed as inventors on patents, shooting down a scientist who is trying to get an artificial intelligence machine named on patents. Under the European Patent Convention, patents can only be granted with humans as inventors, according to the Legal Board of Appeal. The board was reviewing an appeal filed by Stephen Thaler, who has been trying to get patents around the world for inventions by his AI machine called DABUS — Device for Autonomous Bootstrapping of Unified Sentience — that did not involve human intervention....

