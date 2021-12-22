County Atty Fired After Akin Gump Call Can Pursue Bias Claim

By Rose Krebs (December 22, 2021, 4:26 PM EST) -- A Delaware federal judge has ruled that an attorney of Indian descent can proceed with a discrimination suit against New Castle County and two of its officers over his firing from an assistant county attorney post after he received advice from Akin Gump on the distribution of coronavirus funding. In a memorandum opinion on Monday, U.S. District Court Judge Colm F. Connolly let stand a discrimination claim asserted by Sanjay Bhatnagar in a lawsuit he filed against New Castle County, County Executive Matthew Meyer and County Attorney Wilson B. Davis, but tossed liability and constitutional due process claims. In the count...

