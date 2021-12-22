Ore. Pot Agency Defends Proposed New Hemp Rules

By Sam Reisman (December 22, 2021, 6:35 PM EST) -- Oregon's cannabis regulator has pushed back against a hemp trade association's assertions regarding newly proposed rules for hemp regulation in the state, saying they are well within the limits set by a new law governing the hemp industry. In a letter Friday, the Oregon Liquor Control Commission said it "wanted to formally correct the assumptions made" by the U.S. Hemp Roundtable in its Dec. 15 missive to the agency pushing back against the proposed rules. "Much of the roundtable's feedback inaccurately frames the commission's draft rules as being out-of-step with legislative intent," executive director Steve Marks wrote. The new proposed rules...

