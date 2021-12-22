Pension Plans Granted Judicial Review Over Inflation Change

By Martin Croucher (December 22, 2021, 3:26 PM GMT) -- Three of Britain's largest workplace pension schemes said Wednesday they have been granted leave to launch a legal challenge over the government's plan to change the official measure of inflation. The trustees managing the pension schemes of car manufacturer Ford of Britain, retailer Marks & Spencer and telecoms company BT said in a joint statement that the retirement income of 10 million people would be affected by the changes. The challenge, announced in April, is over an HM Treasury decision last year to replace a measure of inflation called the retail price index, the RPI, with an alternative, the consumer price...

