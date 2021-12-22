Littler Opens Third Mexico Office In Saltillo

By Matt Perez (December 22, 2021, 1:47 PM EST) -- Employment and labor law firm Littler Mendelson announced on Tuesday the opening of an office in Saltillo, Coahuila, Mexico, its third location in the country. The new outpost in Coahuila's capital city is located in Plaza Santa Isabel. Along with Saltillo, Littler has offices exclusively focused on labor and employment law in Mexico City and Monterrey, first expanding into the country in January 2012. "Mexico continues to be an important market for the firm," said Littler's managing director and president Erin Webber in a statement Tuesday. "I'm proud of our successes there over the last 10 years and look forward to...

