Novartis Inks Up To $1.5B Deal For Gyroscope Therapeutics

By Charlie Innis (December 22, 2021, 1:28 PM EST) -- Swiss pharmaceutical giant Novartis said Wednesday it plans to buy Gyroscope Therapeutics, a U.K.-based gene therapy company focused on eye diseases, for $1.5 billion including contingency payments. The deal calls for Novartis to pay $800 million upfront for Gyroscope and to make additional payments of up to $700 million, depending on whether the clinical-stage business hits certain milestones. Novartis' president, Marie-France Tschudin, said the Swiss company is well-established in ocular gene therapy and positioned to continue developing the retinal disease treatment Gyroscope has been working on. "This acquisition is one more step forward in our commitment to delivering innovation in ophthalmology...

