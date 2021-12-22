Expect More Auditor Enforcement Actions From SEC In 2022

By Chuck Smith and Andrew Fuchs (December 22, 2021, 5:54 PM EST) -- At the end of 2020, we forecasted that the incoming Biden administration would prioritize enforcement actions against auditors as gatekeepers, which would lead to a reversion to higher activity levels for such enforcement actions. We also noted, however, that given that changes in enforcement priorities take time to implement, and given the lag from the time of those changes to the public seeing their results in disclosed settlements and resolutions, we did not expect to see evidence of increased enforcement actions until late 2021 or early 2022. Consistent with that viewpoint, as of Dec. 21, we have not yet seen an...

