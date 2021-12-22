Ex-Soccer Club Owner Charged Over Withholding Passwords

By Richard Crump (December 22, 2021, 4:56 PM GMT) -- The former owner of top-flight Scottish soccer team Rangers Football Club has been charged with failing to provide passwords for laptops and phones, the Financial Conduct Authority said on Wednesday. Craig Whyte, 50, was charged with failing to comply with a statutory notice issued under Section 49 of the Regulation of Investigatory Powers Act 2000, in the first prosecution by the FCA for this offense. The Scottish businessman appeared at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court after being arrested at the northwest English city's airport on Tuesday at the request of the FCA. He has indicated a plea of not guilty and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS