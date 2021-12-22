Moderna Faces Complaint To SEC Over Vax Patent Row

By Dean Seal (December 22, 2021, 6:25 PM EST) -- Oxfam America has filed a whistleblower complaint with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that accuses Moderna of misleading shareholders about a fiery patent dispute over its widely distributed COVID-19 vaccine. The advocacy group said Tuesday that Moderna has not been transparent about its fight with the National Institutes of Health, which is pushing for Moderna to credit three of the agency's scientists with co-inventing the mRNA sequence of Moderna's vaccine. According to Oxfam, the pharmaceutical company has been portraying patent disputes in its regulatory filings as "purely theoretical in nature" despite the fact that the NIH has openly threatened litigation...

