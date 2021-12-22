Fla. High Court Increases New Judges Request From 6 To 7

By Carolina Bolado (December 22, 2021, 1:50 PM EST) -- The Florida Supreme Court on Wednesday issued an addendum to its recommendation last month to create a sixth appellate district in Florida, increasing its request for new appellate judges from six to seven to ensure that no sitting appellate judge would have to move in order to stay on the bench after a potential realignment of the districts. Under the new recommendation, the realigned Second District Court of Appeal would gain three new judges, while the realigned Fifth District would gain four. "This assessment continues to be based on the assumption that each existing judge who resides within a county that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS