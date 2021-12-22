Seaya Ventures Closes €165M Fund With Tech Focus

By Emma Whitford (December 22, 2021, 3:58 PM EST) -- Spanish investment firm Seaya Ventures announced Wednesday that it has closed its third fund after securing €165 million from limited partners, with plans to target technology companies across sectors including finance, insurance, education and health care. Seaya III, which exceeded its initial target of €125 million, has made 10 investments to date, the firm said. Targets have included Portuguese autonomous retail checkout startup Sensei; Spanish screening service Filmin; French buy now, pay later startup Alma; and Crowdfarming, a Spanish startup for farmers to sell directly to consumers. The €165 million ($186.9 million) fund drew an array of investors primarily in Europe...

