Pfizer Gets FDA Emergency Use Authorization For COVID Pills

By Dorothy Atkins (December 22, 2021, 5:08 PM EST) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Wednesday that the agency has authorized the emergency use of Pfizer Inc.'s Paxlovid pills, the first at-home oral antiviral COVID-19 treatment for individuals who contract the coronavirus disease and are at high risk of developing severe symptoms. Dr. Patrizia Cavazzoni, director of the FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, said Wednesday that Pfizer's pills are the first oral treatment for COVID-19 and the authorization serves as a major step forward in the fight against the pandemic. "This authorization provides a new tool to combat COVID-19 at a crucial time in the pandemic as...

