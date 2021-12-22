Taylor Energy To Pay $43M To Feds For Oil Spill Cleanup

By Morgan Conley (December 22, 2021, 8:00 PM EST) -- The former operator of a drilling platform that has leaked oil into the Gulf of Mexico for roughly 17 years has agreed to pay more than $43 million and hand over a $432 million fund to the federal government to resolve its liability for the longest-running oil spill in U.S. history, the federal government said Wednesday. Taylor Energy Co. LLC agreed to put all the company's available remaining assets — roughly $43 million — toward paying civil penalties, removal costs and natural resource damages stemming from the spill that began in 2004, according to the federal government. The company also agreed...

