High Court To Review Federal Vaccine Mandates Next Month

By Dave Simpson (December 22, 2021, 11:09 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court said Wednesday that it will hear oral arguments on Jan. 7 as to whether the Biden administration can enforce COVID-19 vaccine mandates for certain health care workers and force companies with at least 100 employees to require coronavirus vaccinations or have workers take weekly tests. The Supreme Court said Wednesday it would consider four appeals relating to the Biden administration's workplace vaccine mandates. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) In a pair of one-page orders, the justices said they would consider four appeals, consolidated into two separate oral arguments, relating to the workplace-based vaccine mandates. "Consideration of the applications for stay...

