Fenwick Shutters Offices Following COVID-19 Exposures

By Kevin Penton (December 23, 2021, 4:21 PM EST) -- Fenwick & West LLP has decided to largely close its offices until at least Jan. 9 after learning of positive COVID-19 test results in three cities, according to a published memorandum. Fenwick will restrict its offices to "essential onsite workers" after it learned that "colleagues" in three different locations — including New York City — tested positive, according to the firmwide memo published Thursday by Above the Law. The New York location was the only office where individuals who tested positive either were in close contact with others or were otherwise in the office, according to the memo by Rodger Cole,...

