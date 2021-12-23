The Legal Terminology That Stood Out In 2021

By Steven Lerner (December 23, 2021, 1:53 PM EST) -- Critical rhetoric theory, computable contract and "I'm not a cat" are among the leading new terms and expressions in law from 2021, according to Burton's Legal Thesaurus. The reference book released its first list of the top 10 legal terms on Thursday. Burton's Legal Thesaurus is published by LexisNexis, the parent of Law360. The list was chosen by a committee of law school professors and lecturers. "It was a matter of choosing among a lot of possibilities because the last year has brought so many significant changes to the law," Jeanne Merino, a lecturer in residence and a former director of...

