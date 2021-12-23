Trump Asks Justices To Block His WH Docs From Jan. 6 Panel

By Khorri Atkinson (December 23, 2021, 4:01 PM EST) -- Former President Donald Trump on Thursday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to block his White House documents from a House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, arguing that he has a constitutional right to assert executive privilege to protect confidential records "from premature dissemination." Lawyers for Trump filed a petition for a writ of certiorari and an emergency application to keep the records secret while the justices examine the matter. The filings came exactly two weeks after a D.C. Circuit three-judge panel unanimously ruled that Trump's blanket privilege claim cannot supersede President Joe Biden's decision to waive it....

