Health Care Group Of The Year: Morgan Lewis

By Y. Peter Kang (January 31, 2022, 2:03 PM EST) -- Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP helped a renowned cancer center escape a multimillion-dollar Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act penalty, leading to a new legal precedent, and conducted an investigation of a COVID-19 outbreak at a veterans' home, earning the firm a spot as one of Law360's 2021 Health Care Groups of the Year. The Philadelphia-based firm's health care practice handles not only traditional matters affecting health care industry clients such as False Claims Act suits, regulatory issues, and mergers and acquisitions activity, but it also has had its hands full in recent years with fast-growing technologies and businesses like telehealth...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS