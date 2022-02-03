Health Care Group Of The Year: Williams & Connolly

By Y. Peter Kang (February 3, 2022, 2:02 PM EST) -- Williams & Connolly LLP won a key trial for CVS in a long-running class action dispute and scored an appellate victory for Aetna after a California court tossed a challenge to the company's coverage policy, earning it a spot among Law360's 2021 Health Care Groups of the Year. The Washington, D.C.-based firm's health care practice is known for handling any given health care company's toughest litigation matters, according to practice group co-chair Enu Mainigi, a Law360 2021 Health Care MVP. "We aren't the deal lawyers, we aren't the regulatory lawyers," she told Law360. "We get to come into significant pieces of litigation...

