Life Sciences Group Of The Year: Covington

By Adam Lidgett (February 11, 2022, 2:01 PM EST) -- Covington & Burling LLP spent the past year helping clients navigate the changing COVID-19 landscape, notably assisting Moderna in obtaining emergency use authorization for its vaccine while also racking up wins in litigation, earning the firm a spot among Law360's 2021 Life Sciences Groups of the Year. Denise Esposito, a Covington partner who co-chairs its food, drug and device regulatory practice, said a lot of the work her team has done over the past year was responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, which included helping clients develop pandemic-related medical products as well as assisting clients on other drug development programs and affected...

