Life Sciences Group Of The Year: Gibson Dunn

By Andrew Karpan (February 14, 2022, 2:02 PM EST) -- Lawyers at Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP have spent the past year working on major deals for pharmaceutical giants, including Merck's $11.5 billion acquisition of a cancer and rare disease biotech and its spinoff of a $9 billion women's health care company, earning the firm a place among Law360's 2021 Life Sciences Groups of the Year. The increase in the practice's deals work was "fueled by the pandemic," said Gibson Dunn partner Ryan Murr, one of the co-chairs of the firm's life sciences practice. "I think it's fueled by the [Federal Reserve's] response to the pandemic and trying to keep the economy...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS