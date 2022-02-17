Life Sciences Group Of The Year: Williams & Connolly

By Clarice Silber (February 17, 2022, 2:02 PM EST) -- Williams & Connolly LLP helped Ionis Pharmaceuticals win a $41.2 million arbitral award and Teva Pharmaceuticals keep a generic cancer drug off the market for a decade, earning it a place among Law360's 2021 Life Sciences Groups of the Year. Although Williams & Connolly does not have a formal practice group dedicated to life sciences, it has partners from its patent litigation, product liability, health care and antitrust divisions, along with other groups, who devote a significant amount of their time to life sciences matters. The firm, which is based solely in Washington, D.C., said that at least 100 of its attorneys...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS