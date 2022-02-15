Life Sciences Group Of The Year: Paul Weiss

By Jonathan Capriel (February 15, 2022, 2:04 PM EST) -- Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP last year guided leaders at PRA Health Inc. through its $12 billion cash-and-stock sale to rival Icon PLC, one of the first and biggest consolidations in the clinical research organization industry, earning the firm a spot among Law360's 2021 Life Sciences Groups of the Year. Overall, there are more than 150 lawyers in the firm who touch on the life sciences area, but Paul Weiss doesn't have clear borders defining a practice group, according to Paul Weiss partner Nicholas P. Groombridge. Rather, it's more of an ensemble of attorneys with a wide range of expertise,...

